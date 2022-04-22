UNSC Denounces Terrorist Attack On Education Center, Mosques In Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday strongly denounced Tuesday's terrorist attack against a school and an education centre in Afghanistan's Kabul. The incident was followed by other targeted attacks against civilians and infrastructure including in religious minority communities.

According to the statement issued by UN Security Council President for the month of April, Barbara Woodward, the council members condemned 'in the strongest terms' the horrendous terrorist attack against the Seh Dokan Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif and a separate attack in Kunduz, both claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), which is an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.

The statement read, "The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

The UNSC also underscored the need to hold perpetrators and organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They further urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts," the statement concluded.

16 people killed in bomb blasts in Afghanistan

At least 16 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a series of bomb blasts that rocked several regions of Afghanistan on Thursday. According to AP, the terrorists first bombed northern Mazar-e-Sharif when people were offering prayers. The attack resulted in the killing of at least 10 people and injured several. As yet, none of the terrorist organisations have claimed the explosion. However, defence experts believe the attacks were carried out by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K).

Meanwhile, the head of the main hospital in northern Mazar-e-Sharif, Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, has confirmed that 10 people were killed in the attack and further added that at least 40 people suffered fatal injuries. The victims were brought in ambulances and private cars, he said. Another explosion took place at the Sai Dokken mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif when more than hundreds of people gathered to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was higher during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign, but the number of blasts was lesser under his regime.