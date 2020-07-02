UNSC Meets In-person For The First Time In Three-and-a-half Months After Covid Lockdown

For the first time since mid-March, the members of the UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on June 1. As per reports, the details of the meeting were announced by the council's president for the month for July, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen in a press briefing. Heusgen also added that he hoped that the Security Council would return to its regular meeting schedule during his tenure as President.

A 'good and informative' UNSC meeting

In the press briefing, Heusgen said: "We had for the first time since for almost three and a half months a physical meeting of the members of the Security Council,". He added that all the ambassadors met in the Permanent Mission of Germany to the United Nations wherein they had a good and informative discussion.

The United Nations Security Council stopped meeting in person when New York was placed under lockdown in an effort to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The 15-member body began to hold virtual meetings from then on. In regards to the virtual meeting sessions, Heusgen has said that "It's much more convenient and much better for the atmosphere if we meet in person, but, of course, it has to take place under conditions that are compatible with all the medical implications,”.

According to reports, the United Nations is under phase 0 of a physical return after the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that the first phases will begin in August and even then will only allow 400 employees to return to work on any given day.

COVID-19 has infected about 10,538,577 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 500,000 mark according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported 2,658,324 positive coronavirus cases and more than 125,000 deaths.

The novel coronavirus first appeared in China late last year and the country has been heavily criticised for its role in allegedly keeping the origin and pandemic potential of COVID-19 a secret from the world. While it is believed that the virus originated t a wet market in Wuhan, some leaders believe the virus was manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory.

