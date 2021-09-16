UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On North Korea In Wake Of Latest Ballistic Missile Launches

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on North Korea pertaining to its recent ballistic missile launches, ANI reported citing diplomats. On Wednesday afternoon, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea. Hours later, Seoul tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), substantiating claims of an arms race in the Korean Peninsula. Additionally, the country along with American intelligence also commenced a full-fledged analysis into the projectile launch.

Despite UN Sanctions, the North has repeatedly tested short and long-range missiles with leader Kim Jong Un promising to possess “new strategic weapons” in the near future. Meanwhile, nuclear talks between the twin North and South Korea have been in limbo since 2019. Notably, US President Joe Biden has signalled openness towards diplomacy but said that sanctions would not ease until the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) moves towards complete denuclearisation.

Meanwhile, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed concern on the Kim Jong Un-led country's recent missile launches. "Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete, verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

Japan says it is prepared for 'contingencies'

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga remarked that the projectiles landed outside its Exclusive Economic Zone. However, he asserted that the missiles jeopardised regional security and that his country was prepared for any "contingencies". “The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous,” he said. “The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies,” Suga was quoted as saying by AP.

North Korea tests missiles threatening Japan

North Korea on Sunday, 12 September, test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend that was launched off approximately 932 miles for over two hours, then hit its targets in North Korean airspace before plunging into the territorial waters, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday. “The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation were confirmed to be excellent,” the report stated, adding that the “new type” of missile range, if accurate, would have the capability to hit as far as Tokyo.

