Unusual Crash Leaves Car Suspended From Utility Pole, Netizens Amused

A car appeared to defy the law of physics after it got tangled up with a utility pole wire in the Parchment city of Kalamazoo county in the United States. The unusual scene from the crash is going viral on social media and people cannot believe their eyes as they see the rear tires of the car hanging feet above the ground.

Law of physics defied

According to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies, the accident involved a 51-year-old woman who was driving a car when suddenly her brakes went out. The woman accelerated her car backward and that's when the vehicle got tangled up with a utility pole wire. Luckily the woman escaped without any injuries but she did get a ticket from the traffic police.

In another bizarre accident, three cars appeared to be floating in mid-air after all of them got tangled up in a wire left by a sweeper on the road. A street sweeper accidentally left the wire on the road and when a car pulled in at the traffic signal it was tangled and was pulled up by the force of other cars wrapped up in the wire.

The most bizarre accident of the century took place in California when the driver of the car suddenly slammed her brakes to get out of the moving car. And as she continued walking, her car takes took off on the other side of the road before banging right onto a sidewalk. The video grabbed a lot of headlines in 2015 and the woman named Jasmine Lacey, who was involved in the accident, was arrested.

In another accident, three cars were involved in an unusual scene in Yavapai County, Arizona. The incident happened after a truck collided with a Mazda and pushed it on the other side of the road where it hit a white car that flipped over and landed on a Honda CRV. The incident went viral on social media and luckily no one was hurt as all the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

