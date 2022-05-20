US & EU's Sanctions On Moscow Responsible For Food Crisis: Russia's Representative To UN

American and EU sanctions are responsible for the global food crisis, a top Russian official said as pressure on the Kremlin to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports escalated. On Thursday, Dmytry Polyasnskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN said, "We hope you had the courage to admit to Antonio Guterres, Secretary of State (Antony Blinken), that it’s US and EU’s sanctions of choice that are the key threat to global food security in the situation when Russia and Belarus have enough products and fertilizers to export." His remarks came as the UN Secretary-General met with an American representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and reiterated the importance of working together to prevent Russia’s war against Ukraine from worsening global food insecurity.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon the international community to take immediate steps to end the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports. As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to strike Odessa, Zelenskyy emphasised that many countries were already on the brink of food shortage due to a lack of Ukrainian agricultural exports. He warned that the situation could become “frightening” over time if Moscow continued to annihilate Ukrainian ports.

Battle for Kyiv intensifies

Zelenskyy’s remarks come in the aftermath of his talks with European Council President Charles Michel, who visited Odessa on Monday. Notably, the EU leader was forced to take cover as Russian Missiles struck the port city during his visit. Speaking about the same, Zelenskyy said it was the first time since World War II that Odessa was without routine port work. The Southern city of Odessa hosts the largest port in the country and its fall, along with Mariupol, could completely cut off Ukraine from maritime trade.

As the battle for Kyiv's sovereignty continues for over 13 weeks, Zelenskyy said he cannot call citizens back home from abroad yet due to fears of the final stage of the war, which will be “the most difficult and the bloodiest.” His remarks came as the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for the 86th day on Friday, with “the invaders” continuing to shell the eastern region of Donbass. Meanwhile, separately addressing his compatriots, the embattled leader stressed that the enemy forces have turned Donbass -once an industrial hub of Ukraine - into “hell.”

