US And Six Other Nations Push For Ban On Sale Of Arms To Myanmar Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Amid the ongoing violence in Myanmar, seven nations which also include the United States and the United Kingdom, have voiced deep concern over the accounts of persistent human rights breaches and assaults by Myanmar Security Forces throughout the nation. The governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States have signed a joint statement which reveals that the recent violence has uprooted over 40,000 people in Chin State and 11,000 in the Magwe Region.

According to the press release from the US Department of State, the statement reads, “Reports of internet shutdowns and other methods of communication in Chin State and other areas of the country are also troubling. Communities impacted by violence need access to information to keep themselves safe. We also note our increasing concern at armed clashes in Rakhine State in early November.”

The Seven nations expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Myanmar

The nations have even expressed worries on the allegations of stocking up of weapons as well as military attacks which include shelling and air raids. The seven countries also talked about the use of heavy weapons, and the deployment of millions of soldiers to what security services claim are counter-terrorism actions, which are disproportionately affecting civilians.

The joint statement further reads that the present crisis and reports by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar raise serious concerns about the threat of violence and atrocities in Myanmar in the coming days. The report further suggests what the global community can and must do to avert such acts of terror.

The countries demanded that the global community should halt all active support for the military Junta and stop supplying guns, material, dual-use devices, and technical help to the military and its officials. "We welcome the Press Statement by the UN Security Council on 10 November, which called for the immediate cessation of violence, protection of civilians, and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access," the statement added.

Furthermore, the nations even urge that human rights should be respected and all human rights violations and crimes, as well as violence against civilians, be immediately stopped. Noting the horrible brutality inflicted against Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2017, the nations demanded on Myanmar Security Forces to instantly halt the atrocities being committed across the country. The seven nations stated that they will keep working closely with ASEAN, the UN, and the rest of the global communities to promote accountability and assist a long-term solution to the conflict and to restore democracy in the nation.

Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths, the UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator expressed grave worry on November 8 about the people of Myanmar's deteriorating situation, which is threatening to turn into a humanitarian disaster. According to Griffiths, rising violence, instability, the COVID-19 epidemic, and a crumbling economy have forced approximately three million Burmese to take life-saving humanitarian help to live.

(Image: AP)