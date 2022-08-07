US Calls China's Military Drills Near Taiwan 'an Attempt To Change Status Quo' In Region

As China continues its military exercise near Taiwan in the backdrop of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island country Beijing claims as its own, the United States called the action "irresponsible" and an attempt to change the "status quo". Citing a White House spokesperson, The Guardian reported the US dubbed Chinese activities a significant effort to escalate tension and an attempt to change the status quo.

"They are provocative, irresponsible, and raise the risk of miscalculation," the spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying. "They are also at odds with our longstanding goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is what the world expects," he added.

On one side, ever since Pelosi visited Taipei, China, on several occasions, termed the US actions "provocative" and "undemocratic". On the other hand, the US accused China of "over-reacting" to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. During an interview with MSNBC, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby warned of the risk of miscalculation of the drills and added it could trigger a larger conflict.

"China has chosen to overreact and use the Speaker’s visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," he said during a press conference at the White House on Friday.

China calls US action 'undemocratic'

It is essential to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei. Also, it fired “precision missiles” in waters off Taiwan’s coasts as part of military exercises.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added that her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance, on which Taiwan is a global leader.

China calls US 'the biggest troublemaker' to regional stability

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Australia, in a statement released on Saturday, accused the Biden administration of inciting political provocations in the region and dubbed Washington the "biggest troublemaker" to regional stability, pointing fingers at Pelosi's visit despite a repetitive and staunch warning.

"The incidents prove that the US is the biggest saboteur and destabilizer of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest troublemaker to regional stability. It is the US that should be condemned. China is the victim of political provocation from the US," said the embassy.

(Image: AP)