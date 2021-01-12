US Capitol Riots: Amazon To Pull QAnon Merchandise From Online Marketplace

Amazon on Monday said it is working to remove products related to QAnon conspiracy theory from its platform as the company moves to take action against groups allegedly involved in the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection. According to media reports, Amazon has said that it will remove all merchandise with QAnon insignia and also some books pushing the far-right conspiracy theory. The reports added that it violates the company's content policy. This comes days after eBay announced it will prohibit the sale of QAnon merchandise on its platform as reports emerged that supporters of the conspiracy theory participated in the Capitol Hill riot.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a group of "Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles", accusing several Hollywood actors, Democrats of being members of the cabal. Believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory use a red and black 'Q' insignia to show support, which was also spotted during the January 6th unrest. A woman who was shot dead by police while storming the US Congress building was described by her family as a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Amazon suspends Parler

Amazon recently suspended social networking platform Parler from its web hosting service, accusing the company of not taking measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence on January 6. Parler is popular among the backers of QAnon conspiracy theory and other far-right users. Parler has sued Amazon, accusing the online retail giant of breaching the 30-day notice provision before termination. Apple Inc. and Google have also removed the app from their respective stores citing similar reasons.

A riotous mob laid siege on the US Congress building last week while a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory was underway. The mob, carrying flags in support of Donald Trump, infiltrated the building moments after the president addressed a crowd outside Capitol Hill. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the storming of the building, which has since sparked calls for Trump's resignation.

