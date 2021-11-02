US CDC Moves Russia To 'very High' Risk Travel Category Amid Rise In COVID Cases

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel category on Monday, November 1. The US has moved up Russia and three other destinations including Belgium, Burkina Faso, Slovakia to the highest Level 4 category, the CDC informed on Monday. The decision has been taken by the US CDC due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Russia.

The US CDC hasurged Americans to avoid travelling to Russia, the CDC informed on Monday. Furthermore, the US CDC has called upon the people that if they travel to Russia, they must ensure full vaccination against COVID-19 before travel. Moreover, they asked the people to follow all the guidelines that have been put in place by Russian authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The US CDC also urged Americans to wear face masks and maintain social distancing from others in Russia. The US CDC recommended people to not travel to Russia unless they have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. If the people are not fully vaccinated, people have been told to follow additional recommendations before, during and after travel. The US CDC on Monday has moved four destinations to Level 4 which include Russia, Burkina Faso, Slovakia and Belgium.

COVID-19 situation in Russia

According to ANI, as on Tuesday, November 2, Russia reported 39,008 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 8,593,200. The Russian capital, Moscow reported the highest number of infections with 5736 COVID cases. The number of deaths reported due to COVID is 1178, which brought the overall tally of fatalities to 240,871. In the meantime, 30,905 Coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the cumulative total to 7,412,631.

COVID-19 situation in US

According to the CDC data, as on Tuesday, the US has reported 45,889,173 COVID-19 cases. The number of new fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 743,926. According to the CDC, over 518,561,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US so far. 192.6 million people have been fully vaccinated and 19.2 million have received the booster dose against COVID-19. Furthermore, 78.1% people aged above 12 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

