US CENTCOM Nominee Seeks Taliban’s Cooperation In Anti-ISIS Fight In Afghanistan

The United States' President, Joe Biden's nominee to lead US forces in the Middle East and Central Asia, has floated the idea of working with the Taliban in some cases to take out ISIS targets in Afghanistan. Lt General Erik Kurrila, US Central Command (CENTCOM) nominee, said there are pragmatic occasions where the US and Taliban may work together to combat ISIS-K and take out the terrorists' targets in Afghanistan.

Erik Kurrila stated during his Senate confirmation hearing on February 8, that despite the withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan, they will still be able to undertake over-the-horizon operations and hit Al-Qaida and ISIS targets in the country.

"In my personal opinion, there are pragmatic instances where we could come together going after [ISIS-Khorasan] based on the threat to the homeland. Over-the-horizon counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan against ISIS and Al Qaeda targets are difficult, but not impossible after the US drawdown," Kurrila stated on Tuesday.

According to General Erik Kurrila, the US has not carried out any airstrikes since their entire pullout on August 30 of last year. Despite the fact that the Biden administration has stated repeatedly that they will retain the ability to strike Al-Qaida and ISIS-K targets in Afghanistan, the nominee stated that they require at least one sensor on the target to kill it.

General Kurrila hesitant to fly via Pakistan

General Kurrila is similarly hesitant to fly via Pakistan because of the obstacles it will provide, but he recognises that Islamabad has various motivations to help in this respect. Kurrila went on to say that Pakistan's concern of regional instability and the threat posed by the Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are the reasons Islamabad will not deny the US access to its airspace.

In the months since the US pullout, ISIS-K has increased its strikes on Taliban targets. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a 2,000-page US Army review revealed that White House and State Department officials fought Pentagon efforts to initiate evacuation preparations for Americans and Afghan Special Immigration Visa holders in the weeks before Kabul fell.

American officials believe Taliban and ISIS-K are at the very least adversaries in Afghanistan

According to AP, American officials believe that the Taliban and ISIS-K are at the very least adversaries in Afghanistan, if not outright foes. Top military officers have also stated that the Taliban's decision to release all detainees held by the US during its 20-year war in Afghanistan has resulted in the return of up to 2,000 ISIS-K members to the battlefield, according to the media agency.

In recent days, US military and administration officials have disclosed astonishing levels of collaboration during evacuation between American planners in Afghanistan and the Taliban, the group that the US entered the country to dismantle in the first place. The rebel organisation was reportedly used by the US to guide Americans through tumultuous events in Kabul and to airport gates for departure.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP