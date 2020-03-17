US, China Demand To Stop Blaming Each Other Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The United States and China have escalated the war of words over coronavirus and demanded to should stop blaming each other for the global pandemic. US President Donald Trump calling COVID-19 as “Chinese Virus” has now raised several eyebrows since the World Health Organisation (WHO) has explicitly cautioned against it.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

While other US officials have called the novel coronavirus as “Wuhan Virus” or “Chinese Virus”, it’s the first time that the US President has flouted the WHO warning. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed Trump for the controversial tweet and said that he doesn’t need to incite a backlash against the Asian-American communities as they are already suffering.

If you’re looking for someone to pin this crisis on, try the guy who made up a phony Google website or promised testing kits that he STILL hasn’t delivered.



Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fueling more bigotry. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

Read: UN Security Council Halts Meetings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a phone call with a top Chinese official Yang Jiechi, strongly objected China’s “efforts to shift blame” on the United States. According to the State Department, Pompeo stressed that this is not the time to spread “disinformation and outlandish rumours” but a time to fight together against the common threat.

Read: Coronavirus May Cause Airlines To Go Bankrupt By May 2020: Report Urges Quick Action

'US army brought virus'

Pompeo’s strong reaction came after the tweet of a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson in which he insinuated that the “patient zero” may have come from the United States. Lijian Zhao shared a video clip of Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifying to a US House Committed and said that it might be the US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.

Read: Coronavirus Epicentre Wuhan Reports One Confirmed Case; 13 New Deaths In China

Read: US Begins Clinical Trial Of Investigational Vaccine For Coronavirus