US Decries Myanmar Military Junta's Plans To Carry Out Executions Of Pro-democracy Leaders

The United States on Sunday strongly denounced the Myanmar military regime's recent draconian decision wherein it ordered the execution of pro-democracy leaders. US State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price took to Twitter and stated that the recent announcement by the military junta represents their disrespect for human rights. Furthermore, he appealed to the military regime to release all those who are still facing illegal detention.

"The United States strongly condemns the Burmese military regime's reported plans to execute pro-democracy and opposition leaders, exemplifying the regime's disregard for human rights and the rule of law," he said. "We urge the release of all unjustly detained," added Price.

According to Voice of Myanmar and NP News, the convicted leaders included former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw and activist Kyaw Min Yu. Apart from these two, two other men convicted of killing a woman will also be executed. The junta claimed that the two men were involved in providing crucial information against the Myanmar military junta. Citing the government spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun, the report noted that the decision to carry out the death sentence was confirmed after legal appeals by the four were rejected. According to Ned Price, the order was passed in accordance with the prison procedures.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the Myanmar Prison law, death penalties must be approved by the head of the government. However, the spokesperson did not comment on when the executions would be carried out. Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric also denounced the recent orders of the Myanmar Junta. Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates his calls for all charges to be dropped against those arrested for exercising their fundamental freedoms and rights and for all political prisoners in Myanmar to be released immediately.

Military coup in Myanmar

The military takeover in the country met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 1,887 people have been killed in the protest. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

