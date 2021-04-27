US Envoy To UN Assures Full Support In India's COVID Fight: 'Will Work Around The Clock'

A day after US prepared to send raw materials and other COVID-19 supplies to India, the US ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield assured "around the clock" help to India. The ambassador on Monday informed that the US is doing everything it can to help India fight the second wave.

The ambassador further wrote about the materials deployed by the US to India amid the second wave of COVID-19.

We are doing everything we can to help with the heartbreaking COVID-19 situation in India, including deploying vaccine materials, therapeutics, ventilators, public health teams, and financial support. We will work around the clock to help alleviate the suffering. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 26, 2021

While speaking at a closed virtual dialogue hosted by the US, Argentina, Japan, Norway, and South Africa on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, she added that the United States stands in solidarity with India.

"I want to take a moment to talk about the heartbreaking situation in India. The most current rise of COVID-19 cases there has been destructive. The United States stands in solidarity with the people of India," added US ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Impact on the world

While talking about the deadly situation of India, she mentioned that there has been an impact on the world as well. More than three million people have died of COVID-19 while over 142 million have been infected with the virus. The ambassador also talked about the issues that the world faced due to the virus outbreak.

Ambassador Greenfield stressed the impact caused beyond COVID crisis on the world.

"And, as we all know, the impacts were not limited to the illness itself. We've been taught the hard way that global health isn't just about viruses and disease. It impacts every aspect of life itself. Economies have suffered. Gender-based violence has increased. Kids have been forced to stay home from school, and millions -- including approximately 11 million girls according to UNESCO -- may not return," she mentioned.

"Be ready for the next"

In her address, the ambassador talked about what may come next. The world needs to learn the lessons from past one year and be prepared for the next, according to US ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She also asked the leaders present in the dialogue that we need to continue investigation and show full capability to fight any such pandemic appearing in the future.