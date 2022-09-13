US Fears Impact Of Europe's Anti-Russia Approach Could Send Gas Prices To Dizzying Heights

Amid soaring inflation in Europe, the US now fears the ongoing efforts to isolate Russia may not go in vain as several EU countries are now demanding to alter the anti-Russia policy. According to a report by CNN, the energy prices in Europe went beyond the capacity of people and several countries are now opposing the anti-Russia sanctions meant to penalise Moscow for its unlawful action against Ukraine. Notably, European countries including the United Kingdom are also facing an energy crisis and the energy regulators announced to increase in the bills from £1,971 to about £3,600.

Citing the anonymous sources, the US broadcast claimed that the White House is now concerned about increasing public discontent amid soaring energy prices at a time when the countries are facing the worst ever inflation. In some European countries, the inflation rate is expected to cross the double-digit mark. Though Russia, on several occasions, claimed it has no role behind the soaring energy prices in Europe, Washington believes Moscow is 'weaponising' the gas supply to take advantage or undo the sanctions imposed by the West and Europe. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that anti-Russian sanctions impeded and disrupted the work of its main gas pipeline to Europe – Nord Stream 1.

Czech Republicans start protesting against the anti-Russia stand

The source told the media outlet that the Biden administration is closely monitoring the developments in the Czech Republic, where more than 70,000 protestors took to the streets to demonstrate their discontent over the soaring energy prices and the anti-Russia measures. According to the reports, Czechs were insisting the administration rescind its anti-Russian approach, sign a bilateral agreement with Russia and deal with skyrocketing inflation that has hit 10%. However, the administration has denied accepting the demand and termed the protestors-- "pro-Russian mob".

Further, the report claimed that the top officials in the White House were also concerned about the trend and claimed some of them urged President Joe Biden to look after the grudges immediately.

Some bureaucrats insist that the dropping of Russian gas exports only reinforces their determination and encourages the hostility of Europeans towards Moscow. On the other hand, the source said that Biden staunchly directed the officials to find alternatives to Russian energy so that the tune of Europe could not change as per Moscow. "It's going to hurt for Europe. Let's see how harsh the winter is," one of CNN's sources summed up.

Putin mocks anti-Russia sanctions

It is worth mentioning both the West and EU imposed back-to-back sanctions on Moscow in line with its action against Ukraine. However, earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the European and Western sanctions on Moscow a "mad" step as he believed this could lead the European Union to lose nearly $400 billion. While speaking at 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum-- an annual Russian business event for the economic sector-- which is also popularly known as "Russian Davos", Putin said the country’s economy will overcome sanctions in the coming months but Europe would face the aftermath for a long time. He emphasised that Russia has been focusing on minimising the effect of sanctions in a composed and professional manner.

Image: AP