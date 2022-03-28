The United States is optimistic that the Taliban will change their decision of imposing a ban on secondary education of teenage girls "in the coming days" by not keeping them out of schools, said US Special envoy to Afghanistan Thomas West. Addressing the Doha Forum on Saturday, West responded to the decision announced by the Taliban interim government on Wednesday prohibiting education of girls beyond middle school in Afghanistan. The special representative also pointed out that with the said ruling, the Taliban has breached the promises of leading a liberal regime they had made to Afghans, Khaama Press reported.

"I believe hope is not lost. I have talked to a lot of Afghans here who also believe that. I am hopeful that we will see a reversal of this decision in the coming days," the US special ambassador to Afghanistan, Thomas West said.

The special envoy's statement came days after the Taliban have effectively banned girls from attending classes beyond grade 6 in Afghanistan by ordering high schools to reopen only for boys. On Friday, while announcing the decision to resume classes after a month-long hiatus, the Taliban interim government completely left out Afghan teen girls, clearly suggesting that the schools would welcome only boys from grades 7 to 12. "All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions," the statement said, hanging the future of female students and teachers at the edge of uncertainty. The edict effectively deprives half of the country's population of getting secondary education.

The US nixed Doha meet with Afghanistan

The US last Friday nixed meeting with representatives of the Taliban at the Doha Forum in response to the insurgent group's decision to edict girls from availing education. In a press conference, US State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter underscored that the move was a "turning point" in Washington's decision with the Taliban. "On cancelled meetings in Doha. That's correct. We have cancelled some of our engagements, including planned meetings in Doha and around the Doha forum and made clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement," Porter said during a press briefing, as reported by Sputnik.

Did the Taliban's decision derail its path to diplomatic recognition?

According to The Guardian, the denial of basic rights of education to girls in Afghanistan could have possibly detailed the Taliban's diplomatic recognition by the US. The sudden U-turn from its promise to lead a moderate and considerate term was also vehemently criticised and slammed by diplomats and leaders of the West. “I was surprised by the turnaround this last Wednesday and the world has reacted to it by condemning this move. It is a breach first and foremost of the Afghan people’s trust," Thomas West said on Sunday. The worrying development also adds to the time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan reeling under the oppression of the car Islamist regime, the BBC had said shortly after the Taliban announcement last Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Taliban had seized Kabul in August 2021 shortly after US and allied forces withdrew from Afghanistan. The regime had assured to lead a tolerable government and recognise the importance of women's education and employment. However, in about 7 months, the leaders are standing far from complying with their basic promises. The US and the UK jointly urged the Taliban to revoke the decision, saying that it would deny basic rights to thousands of young girls.

(Image: AP)