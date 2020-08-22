US Isolated At UNSC Over 'snapback' Sanctions On Iran, 13 Members Oppose Embargo Extension

While the Trump administration is pushing to extend the arms embargo on Iran, the US has been isolated at the United Nations (UN) with at least 13 members opposing the move through formal letters. The letters by the UN Security Council (UNSC) members are reported to have been issued within 24 hours of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declaring Iran’s non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord.

Even though the Trump administration abandoned the accord in May 2018, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) stated that comprehensive UN sanctions on Iran would resume within 30 days after the declaration. However, most council members opposed the United States saying that it has no standing to trigger the ‘snapback’ sanctions as it has already withdrawn from the deal.

But, the US has argued that it still remains a participant of the JCPOA because it is named as one in a 2015 security council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal. The US stance was dismissed by France, UK and Germany even before Pompeo announced the move.

Read - Pompeo Informs US To Withdraw Snapback Sanctions On Iran If Deal Reached Within 31 Days

Read - Iran Snapback Sanctions Hit Future Deals

Pompeo on withdrawal of snapback sanctions

Earlier, the US Secretary of State on Thursday, August 20 said Washington would consider lifting 'snapback' sanctions on Tehran only if an agreement is reached.

Adding that the possibility of rounding-up a deal with Iran within 31 days is highly unlikely, Pompeo noted that as a diplomat he ‘always lives in hope’. He said that 'for a long time' the United States has been prepared to hold a dialogue with Iran to discuss the latter's commitments to the accord.

Read - Trump Vows To End Dependency On Chinese Manufacturing, Supply Chains On Re-election

"As for the things that would cause us to change our mind, if we could get to a place where we got a full-on agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran to behave like a normal nation and live up to the commitments we've asked for - we have been prepared to have that conversation for a long time - were we able to achieve that, we would consider withdrawing this," Pompeo was quoted by ANI. He added, "I think it's unlikely within the 31 days between here and there but as a diplomat, I always live in hope."

Read - US Dismisses Opposition To Restoring UN Sanctions On Iran

Read - Colombia Accuses Venezuela's Maduro Administration Of Trying To Acquire Missiles From Iran