US Issued Record 82,000 Visas To Indian Students In 2022, Higher Than Any Other Country

The United States granted a record number of 82,000 student visas to Indians in 2022, according to the American Embassy in India. Notably, the figure is higher than the last year. From May through August, the US embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritised the processing of Indian student visa applications.

The Embassy said in a statement that this was done to ensure that as many qualified students as possible arrived for their programmes of study on time for their scheduled start dates.

The American Embassy said, "Indian students received more US student visas than any other country."

Charge d’affaires of US Embassy in India, Patricia Lacina said, "We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic." She further added, "We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year."

According to Lacina, the number also emphasises the significant contributions that Indian students make to both nations as they forge enduring bonds with American peers to uphold and expand international partnerships while tackling big challenges.

The U.S. Mission in India has issued a record-breaking 82,000 #studentvisas in 2022 to date, higher than any other country. This shows that the U.S. remains the most sought-after country for higher education. pic.twitter.com/BBv8LZT7oo — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 8, 2022

167,582 Indian students received US visa in 2020–2021

The Open Doors report from 2021 shows that there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020–2021 academic year, representing approximately 20% of all international students enrolled in American universities, according to the embassy. The US government and higher education institutions put into place measures to safely welcome foreign students in person, online, and through hybrid learning techniques in 2020, ensuring that opportunities and resources for foreign students remain robust.

In addition to Americans, Indians have also received the majority of UK study, employment, and tour visas in the UK. In the year ending June 2022, around 118,000 Indian students were granted a student visa, an increase of 89% from the previous year. India has surpassed China as the most common nationality granted sponsored study visas in the United Kingdom. "In the fiscal year ending June 2022, Indian nationals received the greatest number of UK study, employment, and visitor visas," said the British Embassy in India.

Image: AP