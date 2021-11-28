US Lawmakers Meet President Tsai Ing-wen In Taiwan Despite China's Objection

On Friday, five US legislators met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to reaffirm America's support for the self-governing island, despite strong objections from China. Tensions have escalated along the Taiwan Strait in recent months with several instances of Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), with the latest coming after eight Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's ADIZ during the US legislators' visit.

Notably, the US delegation's visit comes after Taiwan was included, by the USA, in a list of participants for the Summit for Democracy, scheduled to be held in December. China has strongly opposed the decision saying that it was a "mistake". Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the inclusion of Taiwan was a “mistake” and added that China opposed “any official interaction between the US and China’s Taiwan region,” The Guardian reported.

'US delegation's visit to Taiwan a violation of one-China principle': Zhao Lijian

China refuses to recognise Taipei's sovereignty and has, time and again, claimed Taiwan as an integral part of Chinese territory. Beijing has been vocal in denouncing the US' support of Taiwan.

Following the latest visit by US lawmakers to Taiwan, China condemned the trip and sent eight aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the visit is a violation of the one-China principle, which states that Taiwan is a part of China.

Zhao added that the strong belief of 1.4 billion Chinese people has been overlooked by American politicians who wants to question the one-China principle and boost Taiwan independence movements. He went on to say that Taiwanese-Chinese unification is an unstoppable historical trend, AP reported.

US legislators in Taiwan to reaffirm commitment to 'friends and allies'

According to the American Institute in Taiwan, four Democrats and one Republican from the US House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night to meet with senior leaders. California Rep. Mark Takano said that they were in Taiwan to reaffirm to "their friends and allies" that the US' commitment and shared responsibility for a free and secure Indo-Pacific region remain stronger than ever. The others in the US delegation included California Rep. Sara Jacobs, Texas Rep. Colin Allred, and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace (GOP).

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen greeted the US lawmakers at the Presidential Office in Taipei, highlighting the two countries' collaboration in economic concerns, and trade while underlining Taiwan's close ties with the United States. She stated that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its collaboration with the United States to maintain the shared ideals of freedom and democracy, as well as to ensure regional peace and stability, AP reported.

It should be mentioned here that this is the third trip by US politicians to Taiwan this year and comes just weeks after a party of six Republican Congress members visited the island. President Tsai met them along with National Security Secretary-General Wellington Koo, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)