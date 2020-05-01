Only In US? Assault Rifle-bearing Protesters Storm State Govt HQ Against Covid Emergency

As the Michigan State Governor Gretchen Whitmer was to announce the extension of the state emergency amid Covid, multiple armed protestors barged into Michigan’s State House demanding freedom from lockdown.

The protestors chanted 'Let us in' as the state police who was protecting the Governer blocked the armed men from moving further into the building.

Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.



This is America in the age of Trump.

A tug of war is going on between the Republican-led state which wants to relief from the emergency imposed due to COVID-19, and the Democrat Governor who has extended the emergency by signing an executive order of extension till May 28.

According to an international media, the Governor accused the Republican lawmakers of turning a blind eye and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk, adding that she will not let it happen.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 spread,” Whitmer said during a news briefing.

“As hard as this moment is for us right now, as isolated as we feel and as stressed as we are about getting back to work, reopening our businesses, we know that if we do it too fast, a second wave is likely and would be even more devastating than the moment we are in,” she added.

Here are the images of protests to free the state from lockdown:

Counter-protestor

