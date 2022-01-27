US, NATO Convey Written Response To Russia On Security Demands As Ukraine Tensions Mount

The United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Wednesday delivered a written response to Russia against the draft of security guarantees Kremlin demanded last December. In its proposal, NATO rejected the list of demands Russia handed over after Moscow increased military concentration in the eastern European borders. "Our response outlined three main areas where the international military bloc observed room for progress," NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement, while US State Secretary Antony Blinken stated that the letter offered Russia a serious diplomatic path" to end the impasse.

"NATO is a defensive alliance and we do not seek confrontation. But we cannot and will not compromise on the principles on the security of our alliances and security of Europe and North America,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference, citing the written response to Russia.

US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan delivered Washington's reply to Russia. It is to mention that Russia had called for the withdrawal of NATO expansion in terms of troop deployment and weapons from eastern Europe, mostly from ex-Soviet republics. The draft proposal was sent by Kremlin after US intelligence detected nearly 1,00,000 Russian troops amassed along the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine in October, sparking speculations of invasion of Kyiv. However, despite hostile assertions, Russia has maintained that it does not intend any harm to the sovereignty of the former Soviet country.

US, NATO reject Kremlin's demands

Both US and NATO also clarified that it will uphold it's post-1997 border and sought "re-establishment" of diplomatic ties between the US-led bloc and Russia. While the international military alliance also called on Moscow to enter into a dialogue-based resolution of tensions along the Donbas region in Ukraine, Blinken asserted that the US will uphold NATO's 'Open Door Policy.' The US official's remarks came against Russia's vehement opposition to Ukraine's efforts to join NATO and urged the US to suspend its admission process.

"The document we’ve delivered includes concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia’s actions that undermine security, a principled and pragmatic evaluation of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for areas where we may be able to find common ground,” US State Secretary Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

Blinken refused to divulge intricate details from the response. He specifically highlighted the American position and concerns over Russia's actions. Meanwhile, Stoltenberg, in his statement, emphasised that "Russia should refrain from coercive force posturing, aggressive rhetoric, and malign activities directed against allies and organisations," adding that Moscow must pull back forces from Georgia and Moldova as well.

NATO prepared to listen to Russia's concerns

Stoltenberg also informed that the letter from NATO pressed on promoting transparency and expanding the use of existing military channels to enhance cooperation with Russia. He also added that NATO affirmed to listen to Russia's concerns and "engage in a real conversation on how to uphold and strengthen the fundamental principles" of European security. Calling for practical measures and "serious" discussions over arms control, Stoltenberg concluded saying that the Allies are "ready to meet" as soon as possible.

(Image: AP)