US NSA Visits Cairo, Discusses Palestinian Crisis With Egyptian President

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on Wednesday, met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo and discussed rising tensions in the region, including in the Horn of Africa. While issues, including Libyan elections, were brought to the table, escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas terror group topped the list. Later, the Egyptian Presidency said that both the leaders also held a detailed discussion on bilateral relationships between Washington and Cairo.

The US relies heavily on Egypt, which has, for decades, played a mediator between Israel and Hamas and also helped end the recent 11-day war by brokering a peace pact. On Wednesday, Sullivan and Egyptian delegations also addressed efforts to revive the peace pact signed in May and emphasised reconstruction efforts for the Gaza Strip, as per Times of Israel. Apart from the Palestinian crisis, Sullivan and Sissi also discussed the situation in Libya and Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has been hit by conflict for more than a decade now.

Previously, speaking about his visit to the reporters, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that NSA Sullivan was scheduled to discuss Egypt’s role in “promoting security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians following the visit by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet to Egypt earlier this month.” Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that upon returning back to Washington, Sullivan is also scheduled to host his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata. It added that the talks would also encompass “a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group” which aims to counter the Iranian Nuclear Programme.

Israel- Hamas war

On May 10, Gaza based terror outfit Hamas fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. The war claimed over 200 lives, including women and children on both sides.

However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other and attack each other's territories. It is imperative to note that quasi-democratic group Hamas and the State of Israel have fought four bitter wars in just over a decade, and each of them has ended inconclusively.

Image: MfaEgypt/Twitter