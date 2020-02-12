US Offered Palestinian State Looks Like 'Swiss Cheese': Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, appearing before the United Nation Security Council on Tuesday, rejected the Middle East Plan proposed earlier by US President Donald Trump. He said that the peace plan was Trump’s gift to Israel and was unacceptable to the Palestinians, international Media reported.

Failed efforts

Waving a copy of the map the US lead plan envisions Abbas said the state carved out for Palestinians looked like a ‘fragmented Swiss Cheese.’ The draft security council resolution that was circulated by two countries-Tunisia and Indonesia-that would have criticised Trump’s plan was reportedly not put to vote, giving a major setback to the Palestinians. International media citing two UN diplomats reported that the resolution which aimed at isolating the US did not go forward because it failed to garner support from Council members.

Speaking at the UNSC Meeting, Abbas said

“This is the state that they will give us. It’s like a Swiss cheese, really. Who among you will accept a similar state and similar conditions?”

In response to the Palestinian President’s comments Netanyahu, while speaking at a rally said that “This is not Swiss cheese. This is the best plan that exists for the Middle East – for the Middle East – and for the State of Israel and for the Palestinians, too.” He added that the plan “recognizes reality and the rights of the people of Israel, both of which you constantly refuse to recognize.”

Pres. #Abbas “...if this Council’s resolutions are disregarded,then who do we resort to? Everytime I look at this map, I lose hope. Is this what the the #Palestinian ppl deserve? How did we get here? Our ppl will not surrender...” @UN #DealOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/0uq2rJ3kln — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) February 11, 2020

Trump released his Middle East plan on January 28 in Washington in the presence of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the proposed plan, Israel would get authority over West bank Jewish Settlements including Jerusalem as its capital. On the other hand, Palestine would get a state with a West Bank village east of Jerusalem as its capital but only if fulfils certain conditions. The US cannot be the sole mediator, Abbas said rejecting the traditional US role in seeking to broker an end to the conflict and calling for an international conference.

