US Presses Taliban To Reverse Policies Restricting Media, Women's Employment & Education

In the meeting between the US and the Taliban officials in Doha, Dubai, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, appointed by the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi stressed the need for the removal of sanctions. The statement was shared by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid after the meeting, reported Afghanistan-based TOLO news. Muttaqi also urged the US not to create obstacles for Afghanistan’s economic development.

A group of senior American diplomats met representatives from the Taliban and technocratic professionals. During the meeting, they talked about the significant issues concerning Afghanistan's well-being and humanitarian crisis, said the US State Department, reported AP. The talks have taken place in Doha on July 30 and July 31.

US expresses concern over humanitarian crisis

The US envoy has centred the discussion over the crucial matters related to the welfare and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as per a media release. The US delegation highlighted the significance of establishing mutual trust and confidence to aid the Afghan people.

Some concerns were also raised regarding the current state of humanitarian affairs. However, a promise to uphold ethical principles and provide assistance to aid organizations and the United Nations was reiterated by the Taliban counterpart.

US officials highlighted the worsening human rights situation in the country, particularly with regard to women, girls, and vulnerable communities. They requested the Taliban to reverse their policies of detaining people, restricting the media, and imposing religious practices, with a strong emphasis on respecting human rights.

"The United States firmly stood by the Afghan people's demands for their rights to be respected and their voices to be heard in shaping the future of their nation," said the State Department on Monday, reported AP.

Taliban call for removal of sanctions

On US sanctions, the Taliban spokesperson said, "The sanctions on the banks should be removed and the Afghans should be allowed to take actions that improve the country." The Taliban representative shared that discussions took place with the Qatari side as well.

According to the Afghanistan news outlet, the Taliban-appointed acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan left for Qatar on July 29, Saturday, to meet with the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West and the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights Rina Amiri.

Taking to Twitter, Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote, "IEA delegation led by FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi including representatives from the MoF, DAB & officials from the Afghan Embassy & Political Office in Qatar, met with the US SR for Afghanistan Tom West & accompanying senior fifteen-member delegation from various departments."

In a long tweet thread, Balkhi informed that both the envoys have discussed "humanitarian aid, freedom of travel, & Afghans' access to consular services around the world were among importance issues of discussion." The release of Afghan assets, the continuance of the economic stability of Afghanistan, and counter-narcotics were also a part of the discussion.