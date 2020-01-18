Trump Criticises Virginia Gun Control Measures, Says American's Rights Under 'attack'

US President Donald Trump said on January 17 that the US Constitution grants American citizens the right to bear firearms. He added that the Constitution was being attacked in the state of Virginia. He wrote in a post on Twitter that, "Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia".

His comments came days after Virginia lawmakers move towards incorporating tougher gun laws in the state. Gun control activists claimed a rapid increase in online death threats ahead of a rally on Monday by arms enthusiasts which authorities fear may become violent.

READ: Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Advocates Changes To Gun Laws

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

US Supreme Court's Address

The United States Supreme Court addressed gun control on December 2 for the first time in nearly ten years with a majority of Justices seeking a chance to expand gun rights for people who own firearms. According to international media reports, the court was scheduled to hear arguments in a legal challenge backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) gun rights lobby group. The Supreme Court has always declined to take up gun cases since 2010, but this year it has agreed to rule on gun restrictions which are imposed in New York City in the name of public safety.

READ: 'Lives Were Saved': Trump Praises Texas Gun Laws After Church Shooting

Gun violence up in US

After experiencing numerous mass shootings, gun control is a contentious issue in US. According to reports, since 2013, 45 states and the District of Columbia have adopted more than 300 gun control laws.

The city officials have also argued that the controlling guns in public are an urgent matter as the potential for violence, accidents or thefts has heightened. Back in 2008, the court ruled that the second amendment guaranteed what it called an individual right to own a gun and struck down a law that banned handguns. In 2010, the court further said that the decision applied to both at the state and federal level and since then the Supreme Court has declined to take up gun cases.

READ: Florida Man Faces Prison For Defying ‘red Flag’ Gun Law

READ: After Announcing Gun Law Reforms, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Mourns With The Families Of Christchurch Terror Attack Victims, Draws Praise For Decisive Steps

(With inputs from Agencies)