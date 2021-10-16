US-Russia Not Satisfied With The Current State Of Bilateral Relations: Russian Deputy PM

Russia and the United States are not satisfied with the current level of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on October 16 following meetings with US officials. Overchuk stated that clearly, neither side was content with the existing status of relations, and the key point throughout all of the discussions was that relations should be improved, Sputnik reported. Following a meeting with US officials, the deputy Prime Minister stated that The United States and Russia are on track to set a new trade record by the end of this year, which is quite encouraging. In January-June 2021, trade turnover between the US and Russia was about $19.8 billion.

According to Overchuk, US corporations were interested in cooperating with Russia and increasingly wanted to work in the nation, and they had a very favourable outlook on interaction with Russia. However, during conversations with the Russian team, US business executives did not bring up the matter of sanctions placed on Russia. He further remarked that Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on attaining carbon neutrality by 2060 was positively received in the United States.

"A statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 was received very positively and it was so at all the meetings we had," Overchuk said at a press conference on October 16. According to the Russian source, the US has shown willingness to collaborate on climate issues, and the two nations have agreed to continue speaking on the subject at the ministerial level, Sputnik reported.

Putin calls US-Russia ties 'Constructive'

Earlier, on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kremlin has "constructive" relations with the US and expressed confidence that shared interests will eventually lead to normalisation of relations between the two countries. Putin stated during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow that Russia is prepared to increase natural gas supplies to assist calm jittery European energy markets, stressing that his country wants prices to remain stable. He denied claims made by certain European experts and politicians that Russia is delaying gas delivery and driving up energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Infocom_am@Twitter