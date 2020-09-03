US Sanctions International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor For 'targeting Americans'

The United States has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a series of one-sided and radical foreign policy moves. As US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced the sanctions in a televised address, he refrained from providing specific reasons but said the ICC “continues to target Americans” to justify the move.

Trump forces target ICC

According to the reports, the sanctions were also imposed against the ICC’s Director of Jurisdiction, Complementary and Cooperation Division Phakiso Mochochoko. The US Treasury Department has issued a statement deeming Bensouda and Mochochoko “specially designated nationals” while grouping them alongside terrorists and narcotics traffickers, blocking their assets, and prohibited US citizens from associating with them.

Earlier in June, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order forcing sanctions on ICC officials examining Americans following the court's decision to open an investigation into atrocities carried out by all sides in Afghanistan. As per reports, the United States also frowned upon ICC's investigation of possible Israeli violations against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been widely criticised for its anti-ICC campaign which was not received support from traditional western democracies or US allies except Israel. As per reports, the ICC for its part has said it was “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the court’s judicial proceedings”.

The International Criminal Court is reported to have said that it would respond to the sanctioning of Bensouda and Mochochoko later on Wednesday, September 2. The Trump administration's policies against the ICC has left it diplomatically isolated in the international arena.

In yet another move to distance itself from collective international efforts, Pompeo confirmed on Wednesday that the US would not be taking part in an international effort to find a vaccine for COVID-19 citing UN health agency WHO's involvement in the project. The Trump administration has been blamed for the poor handling of the pandemic that has fared worse than any other major industrialised economy.

