US Says China Won't Attack Taiwan In Next 2 Yrs, Warns Beijing Against Changing Status Quo

The US on Monday upheld its assessment, saying China will not attack Taiwan in the coming two years despite the massive escalation by China in the Indo-Pacific. Addressing a press briefing, Pentagon Under-Secretary of defence for policy Colin Kahl stated that even though Beijing launched live-fire drills irked by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, it is "highly unlikely" that it will invade Taipei in near future. He added that the aggravation in response to Pelosi's short trip was a "Beijing-manufactured" crisis.

Kahl further criticised Beijing's actions, noting that US policymakers have in the past made such visits to Taiwan. When asked if the US Defence Intel has new intel analysing China's potential moves, specifically an imminent attack in the next two years, Kahl responded, "No". He added that the recent escalation not only displayed Beijing's desperation to "coerce Taiwan but also, coerce the international community" provided the importance of the Taiwan Strait to global trade.

“It’s clear that Beijing is trying to create a kind of new normal with the goal of trying to coerce Taiwan but also frankly to coerce the international community given the importance of the Taiwan Strait to the global economy,” Kahl said.

Beijing trying to 'salami slice way into new status quo'

Kahl further added that Beijing's attempt to infringe the Taiwan Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and threat to territorial boundaries was the Xi Jinping administration's move to "salami slice their way into a new status quo." He added that such aggravation does not intimidate Washington's support for Taipei. "Our policy has not changed, it is support for the status quo," Kahl said, blaming China for changing its behaviour in the Indo-Pacific. The Pentagon ombudsman went on to condemn the activities in the strait itself, the sheer number of maritime and air assets that are crossing over this kind of de facto centerline, creeping closer to Taiwan’s shores.

It is pertinent to mention that ahead of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Pentagon had said that there was "no evidence" of military aggression near the island. US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby stated, citing intel reports, that there were "no tangible indications of anything untoward with respect to Taiwan." However, contradicting the predictions, Beijing last week undertook unprecedented military exercises after Pelosi landed in Taipei. Chinese PLA encircled the island and flew warcraft and a dozen missiles, including one that directly went across the island.

(Image: AP)