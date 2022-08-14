US Says Ready To Hold Fresh Air & Maritime Transits In Taiwan Strait Amid China Tensions

In wake of the Chinese military exercise near self-governing island Taiwan, the United States said on Friday that the nation is ready to conduct fresh "air and maritime transits" in the Taiwan Strait in the upcoming weeks. Referring to it, the White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and adviser to President Joe Biden, Kurt Campbell noted that although there are tensions, the US "will continue to fly, sail, and operate where international law allows, consistent with our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation," as per a statement from the White House.

During House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, Beijing conducted the largest military exercises it has ever conducted in the Taiwan Strait, and it has charged the US with acting against its official policy on China and Taiwan.

Further, Cambell said, “China has overreacted, and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing, and unprecedented.” He highlighted that China has fired missiles into the Taiwanese territorial seas, adding that exclusion zones were established around Taiwan, disrupting air, sea, and land travel.

Dozen of Chinese warships encircled Taiwan: Kurt Campbell

With historically high numbers of military crossings over the last week, China has attempted to ignore the midline between the People's Republic of China and Taiwan, which has been recognised by both sides for over 60 years as a stabilising element, Cambell said. As per the statement, over a dozen warships were used to encircle Taiwan. Additionally, China has sanctioned Speaker Pelosi and her family as well as Taiwan, and it has also taken coercive economic action against Taiwan, he said.

In addition to this, the White House coordinator also asserted that they remain committed to the One China policy, “guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiqués, and the Six Assurances.” He said that they reject any unilateral modifications to the status quo from any side, do not back Taiwanese independence, and call for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait disputes.

Kurt Campbell remarked that they would continue to act with calm and resolution to assist Taiwan in accordance with their long-standing policy and to safeguard peace and stability in the face of Beijing's continued efforts to destabilise the region.

In the meantime, on Saturday, the eastern portion of the Taiwan Strait median line witnessed 13 Chinese air force aircraft, according to Taiwan's Defence Ministry. Taiwan's Defence Ministry revealed on their official Twitter account that 29 Chinese planes and six boats had been spotted near their territory.

As per a statement, the Taiwan Ministry of Defence said that radio warnings had been sent out. The deployment of air defence missile systems to track China's operations were also mentioned.

Meanwhile, following the opening of new production facilities in Taiwan, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) would increase its yearly missile output to 500. Currently, the state-owned company makes 200 missiles each year among six distinct categories. According to a Taiwan News report, which quoted CNA News, a factory expansion initiative will probably assist NCSIST in Taiwan in doubling the number of missiles it produces.

(Image: AP)