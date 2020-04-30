US Secy Mike Pompeo Mentions India's HCQ Help In Global Battle Against COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis which requires a comprehensive response from the world together, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (local time) said that the Trump administration is working with countries like Australia, India, Japan among others to share best practices and information.

"The United States Government has provided more than $32 million in funding to support the COVID-19 response in Pacific island countries. And we are working with the Burmese Government, United Nations, NGOs, and others to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Burma, including among vulnerable populations," the US Secretary of State said during a press briefing.

"And we're working with our friends in Australia, in India, in Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam to share information and best practices as we begin to move the global economy forward," Pompeo added as he even highlighted the fact that India's assistance to fighting COVID-19 by lifting the export ban.

"Our conversations certainly involve global supply chains, keeping them running smoothly, and getting our economies back to full strength, thinking about how we restructure these supply chains to prevent something like this from ever happening again," said Pompeo.

"One example of our work together is with India. It's lifted export bans on critical medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals used to treat some COVID-19 patients," he added.

India, the largest producer of Hydroxychloroquine has supplied to various countries America being one of them. India has promised to supply it to 55 countries in all including countries such as Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar. medication that is being used in COVID-19 therapy has already reached the United States, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Seychelles.

