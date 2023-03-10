US Secretary of Commerce, HE Gina Raimondo, visited the Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi on Friday where she witnessed the live loom and craft demonstration. Raimondo was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh. During her visit, the US Secretary interacted with women artisans and weavers and praised the contribution of women in the textile sector.

The week-long celebratory program has been organized by the Ministry of Textiles as part of International Women’s Day under the name "ViraasatCelebratingShakti" at Handloom Haat, Janpath. The event started on March 6 and will continue until March 12, 2023.

After completing her visit, Raimondo said she was impressed with what she saw at the handloom stall and praised the women for being creative and taking the initiative to start businesses. "Fantastic! I'm so impressed with what I have seen here today. Women who are creative and starting businesses, and it's all sustainable. So, it's good for the planet, good for the economy, and it's empowering women," she said. She further went on to say, "India’s desire to expand manufacturing and its presence in the supply chain aligned with the US’ goal to make the supply chain more resilient. Piyush Goyal and I committed that, out of this dialogue, there will be concrete deliverables for both economies: Gina Raimondo, US Secy of Commerce."

To mark PM Modi's India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a total of 75 stalls have been put up by women handloom weavers, crafters, entrepreneurs, and designers, including many national awardees. On Raimondo's visit, the Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles explained the vitality of handlooms and handicrafts to the US Secretary. Jardosh stressed their importance as part of India’s cultural heritage and as a source of employment for a large number of people, especially women. She further highlighted the circularity and sustainability of handicrafts and handlooms.

Taking to Twitter, Jardosh also shared the image of the US Commerce Secretary's visit and said, "Raimondo was amazed to see women entrepreneurs leading textile innovations under 'Viraasat," which showcases textiles focused on recycle, reuse, rental, and resale."