US ‘should Pull Out Of NATO’ Instead Of Waging Proxy War With Russia: Republican Official

US should pull out of NATO instead of waging a proxy war with Russia, United States' Georgian Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stated bluntly on Friday, July 1. Sharing a piece that detailed the heightened tensions between US and Russia, and the latter's threats against intergovernmental Western military bloc North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] expansion, Greene said that the US has spearheaded into conflict with Russia since the Moscow troops launched an all out military assault on Kyiv's territories.

"The American people do not want war with Russia, but NATO and our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one," she tweeted alongside the article headlined: 'Moscow Pledges Response to US Military Expansion.' "A war that no one will win. Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power-play endangering the entire world. We should pull out of NATO," she continued.

NATO's 300,000 troops on high readiness

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at the Madrid summit, announced that in the alliance's most significant transformation of a generation, he is positioning 3,00,000 troops in high readiness, up from the previous 40,000 in face of the Russian threat. US would deploy two more F-35 squadrons to the UK and add to air-defence systems in Germany and Italy, Stoltenberg said in one of the biggest overhauls since Cold War. As Russia waged a conflict in Ukraine, NATO had already deployed more than 40,000 troops under its direct command, particularly on the eastern flank. Stoltenberg had stressed that the reinforcement would assist the alliance in "better deployment capabilities." NATO also raised prospects of doubling its collective defence expenditure.

Biden avers US to establish permanent military base in Poland

US President Joe Biden announced, for the first time, United States will establish a permanent military base in Poland in Europe's eastern flank, an area Putin had threatened against expanding Alliance's military might, citing a threat to his own country's security. “In a moment when Putin has shattered peace in Europe and attacked the very tenets of rule-based order, the United States and our allies are stepping up,” Biden told reporters after arriving in Madrid for a NATO summit. Furthermore, he pledged US would maintain an additional rotational brigade in Romania, enhance rotational deployments in the Baltic region, deploy two squadrons of F-35 aircraft to the UK, station additional air defence in Germany and Italy, and seek to increase the number of destroyers stationed in Spain.