US Signals Possible Action If China Fails To Rein In North Korea's Military Moves

In a firm message directed at China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the United States would take action if Beijing declined to intervene in North Korea's military deployments. The hermit state, a longtime ally of China, has been accused by the US of playing a destabilizing role in East Asia due to its nuclear program.

During a fireside chat at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Blinken emphasiwed Washington's desire for China's cooperation in handling North Korea's nuclear program and denucleariwing the Korean peninsula. According to a report from South China Morning Post, he urged Beijing to use its unique influence to encourage better cooperation from North Korea on these matters.

Blinken stated that China has unique influence on North Korea

"We believe that you have unique influence, and we hope that you'll use it to get better cooperation from North Korea," Blinken stated. However, he also issued a warning, stating that if China failed to intervene or declined to do so, the U.S. would take actions to strengthen its defense alliances with Japan and South Korea.

These actions, Blinken clarified, are not directed at China but are aimed at reinforcing the defenses of the U.S. and its Asian allies. The US Secretary of State expressed a commitment to deepening the work among the three nations to address regional security concerns.

Beijing has often criticized the US defense alliances in East Asia, viewing them as efforts to monitor or contain China's military capabilities. Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan have expressed concerns over North Korea's frequent military tests, which sometimes occur near their airspace.

North Korea has been engaging in a series of missile launches, including a second flight test of its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12. As tensions escalate, the US is hoping China will utilize its influence to foster greater cooperation from North Korea on matters of security.

The situation has been further complicated by the recent disappearance of Private Travis King, an American soldier who crossed into North Korea during a civilian tour near the border with South Korea. While there are no updates on King's whereabouts, Secretary Blinken expressed concerns over his potential treatment and the possibility of torture by North Korean authorities.