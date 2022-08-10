US Spl Envoy Stern Set To Visit India & Nepal To Promote Human Rights Of LGBTQI+ Community

Jessica Stern, a special envoy of the US, will embark on a 8-day trip to India and Nepal in order to promote the human rights of the LGBTQI+ community. The visit beginning on August 10 will last until August 14 in Nepal followed by her India visit from August 23 to 27. According to a press release by the US State Department, Stern during her visit will meet with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ people in each country.

An adjunct professor at Columbia University, Stern was previously the executive director of OutRight Action International based in New York. According to the White House, she holds expertise in working with the LGBTQI+ community, and people with non-conventional sexual orientation, to ensure they avail basic human rights. Stern has also "provided expert opinions to governments globally, regional human rights institutions as well as the UN mechanisms," according to the US State Department. She also helped expand the UN General Assembly resolution to include gender equality and co-founded the LGBTQI Core Group.

Nepal becomes global LGBT rights beacon: Report

Nepal became a global LGBTQ rights beacon after in 2020 it included the community in the census ending the long battle for recognition as a part of the society. The political shift from a Hindu monarchy to a secular republic paved the way for the 'third gender' to become more visible and vocal, The Diplomat reported. In 2007, the Nepal Supreme Court gave a landmark verdict, thus, decriminalising LGBTQI+ orientation. This also led to a column of 'other gender' in the voter rolls of 2010, further adding the same category to the census and for passports. Such moves over time brought the spotlight on Nepal, with the Human Rights Watch hailing the policies, calling Kathmandu "a global LGBTQ+ rights beacon."

Although, a report by The Diplomat stated that the ground reality for LGBTQI community in Nepal is murkier on the ground. The community still faces discrimination from the larger spectrum of society, especially government institutions. The LGBTQI people are deprived of employment in civil service, army, and police forces due to the absence of category ‘O’ in recruitment forms. Also, the category ‘O’ appeared to bind all- lesbian, gay, queer, etc. under one wide group without recognising them separately.

(Image: AP/PTI)