US State Secretary Antony Blinken Suggests 'diplomatic Solution' To Ukraine Situation

The situation of Ukraine and Russia can be solved with diplomacy which is still possible and preferable as the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken suggests. However, he also stated that it will be difficult as long as Russia maintains its border pressure in Ukraine. As per the reports of the Guardian, he said that the US and its allies could discuss confidence-building measures, greater transparency, and risk reduction with Russia, but the treaties Moscow wants the US and NATO to sign on excluding Ukraine from NATO membership in the future has no chance of succeeding. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also declared that the organisation would not cancel the membership offer to Ukraine.

Russia claims that NATO and Ukraine are threatening Moscow which was refuted by Blinken stating that no one should be astonished if Russia provokes an incident and then tries to exploit it to justify military intervention. Russia has gathered 100,000 troops surrounding Ukraine. The US is willing to negotiate a mutual troop pullout, with Russia moving troops back from Ukraine's border and the US pulling forces back, according to NBC News.

Artillery and electronic warfare capabilities are rapidly being added

Stoltenberg stated that Russia continues to deploy its military on the border. He further said that the artillery and electronic warfare capabilities are rapidly being added. Although Stoltenberg stated that NATO was willing to discuss issues such as troop transparency, western officials are sceptical that talks will result in a breakthrough, as Putin's demands, which were laid out in the form of two draught treaties on December 17th, has been rejected.

Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, on the other hand, said that Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border and in illegally acquired Crimea is unacceptable. She also said that they will join NATO in pressing Russia to stop its nefarious activities and abide by international agreements, according to the Guardian. She further stated that any Russian assault would be a huge strategic blunder that would come at a high price.

US, Russia bilateral meeting on Monday in Geneva

The US and Russian officials will have a bilateral meeting on Monday in Geneva to discuss future security institutions, according to the Guardian. Blinken also said that if Russia has real concerns, they are totally prepared to listen, engage, and see if they can make progress.

(Image: AP)