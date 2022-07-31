US State Secy Blinken Resisting Designating Russia As State Sponsor Of Terrorism: Report

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated a so-called "special military operation" against its neighbouring nation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading with the United States to designate Russia "a terrorist country". The move also gained support from the US Senate and House on Wednesday. However, the same has not been echoed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On several occasions, he dubbed the West has already imposed enough sanctions on Moscow and added there is no meaning in branding Russia as a terrorist nation.

Currently, the label is reserved for North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Iran and if Blinken puts Russia in the same category, it could force him to sanction its allies that do business with Moscow, as per the report. It is also possible the move would hamper its diplomatic relations with other countries which are friendly with both the US and Russia, it added. Notably, on Wednesday, July 27, the Senate unanimously approved a non-binding resolution calling on US Secy to designate Moscow as a terrorism sponsor for its "unlawful" attacks on Ukrainian territories. Apart from Kyiv, the Senate underscored Russia as responsible for countless deaths in Chechnya, Georgia and Syria.

Blinken says Moscow is already under heavy sanctions

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Blinken noted any decision on the matter must be based on existing legal definitions, and also proffered the point was moot because Moscow was already under heavy sanctions. "The costs that have been imposed on Russia by us and by other countries are absolutely in line with the consequences that would follow from designation as a state sponsor of terrorism," NYT quoted Blinken as saying during the presser. "So the practical effects of what we’re doing are the same," he added.

On the other hand, hours after Ukraine demanded to drive Russia to the list of "countries sponsoring terror activities" following an attack on Olenivka on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington is mulling the possibility of including Moscow on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. Though she did not elaborate on additional details to the reporters, Pierre said the matter was up to the US Department of State to decide. "This requires a determination by the Department of State on specific criteria in the congressional statute. So we’re looking into it along with a range of other proposals to impose further costs on Russia," the press secretary said.

Notably, the statement from the US came as Zelenskyy accused Russia of the recent attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, which resulted in the killing of at least 50 POWs. He termed the attack a "deliberate war crime" intended to kill the Ukrainian troops who reportedly surrendered during the Russian attack on Mariupol on the Azov Sea.

Russia has proven it is the biggest source of terrorism, says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy further appealed to Kyiv's closest ally, the United States, to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and added the Biden administration must take a concrete step to prevent the aggressor from committing further war crimes. "There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. I am especially appealing to the United States of America – a solution is needed, needed now," said the Ukrainian head. "Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the biggest source of terrorism in the world today. It's a fact," he added.

Image: AP