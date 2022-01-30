US, Taliban Holding 'honest Dialogue'; Building 'productive Relationships': US Envoy

The United States and Taliban-led Afghanistan have held “honest dialogue” and there were some productive relationships being formed, said US special representative to Afghanistan Thomas West. During an interview with Tolo News, West said, “On the matter of trust, what I would tell you is that I do think we are building some productive relationships and an honest dialogue with members of the Taliban”. He continued saying that there are some “issues that need trust-building such as women’s rights and the space for journalists to continue their work."

"On certain issues, yes, we are developing a greater candour and honesty with one another. I think our conversation regarding terrorism is also more honest than it was before," the media outlet quoted West as saying.

When asked about the education of girls, the US envoy said that the Afghan nationals “are going to decide what is best for the country” but he noted that it is the “clear desire” of the international community that girls return to all levels of schools after Nawroz which is the solar new year in March. West also told Tolo News that donors are working to provide significant funds for the Afghan education sector but the community would expect “in return” the reopening of schools at “all levels” for girls and women.

While responding to a question about Afghanistan’s new rulers being committed to the promises of reopening girls’ schools, West said that he is “cautiously” optimistic. Ever since the Taliban took over control on 15 August 2021 and the civilian government toppled, Afghanistan has been engulfed in a socio-economic crisis. Owing to the suspension of foreign aid, freezing Afghan government’s assets and international sanctions on the Taliban, the country was engulfed in chaos after already tackling high poverty levels.

EU to Taliban: 'It's Not International Community's Task’

West’s remarks came after European Union (EU), on 28 January asserted that it is the Taliban’s job to ensure the rights of Afghan women and children are upheld. Special Representative of European Union for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson said on Twitter, “It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes on which they have also had a say and respecting their rights. Perhaps a recipe for domestic legitimacy?"

It is not the task of the international community to define an inclusive Afghan government. It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes - on which they have also had a say - and respecting their rights. Perhaps a recipe for domestic legitimacy? https://t.co/bgtcDH7GAI — Tomas Niklasson (@tomas_niklasson) January 27, 2022

Image: AP