US, UK, EU, UNHCR To Co-host Donor Conference, Call For Assisting Rohingya Refugees

The United States (US), the UK, European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency will be co-hosting a donor conference on October 22 to promote the support for Rohingya refugees and host nations. In a statement, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on October 15 said that all the nations will play a role in bringing the global community together to address the Rohingya crisis in a virtual conference.

The US, UK, EU, and UNHCR would urge the nations to enhance their assistance for the Rohingya refugees, host communities as well as the internally displaced people in Myanmar who fled the country after the crisis began in August 2017. In the wake of the same situation, the UN has appealed for over $1 billion in aid to meet the humanitarian needs of the refugees in Bangladesh this year. However, UNHCR said that “so far less than half has been contributed”. This has further left created a “significant gap” in assisting the Rohingya refugees, which has worsened amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

UNHCR said, “The conference, which will take place on 22 October, aims to raise urgently needed funds to help vulnerable displaced Rohingya living in and outside of their native Myanmar. The funds raised are also expected to support critical services in host communities throughout South and Southeast Asia.”

The UN Refugee Agency also said that the donor conference will also be an opportunity for the co-hosts - US, UK, EU to reiterate that any sustainable solution to the crisis must include a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the refugees along with other displaced people back to their homes or a place of their desire.

US ‘proud’ to stand with co-hosts

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi also gave out separate statements reiterating that they are willing to tackle the Rohingya crisis. While Grandi called for solidarity with the refugees, Raab said that the UK has been the leading donor since 2017. Biegun also noted that the United States is “proud” to stand with the co-hosts in leading the call for a response.

US Deputy Secretary of State said, “The United States is proud to stand with the UK, the EU, and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees as partners in leading this call to sustain the international crisis response to assist Rohingya refugees and other displaced people, as well as strengthen investment in affected host communities.”

“Solidarity with the Rohingya people means more than just meeting their basic needs.”

-@FilippoGrandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The @StatePRM, @FCDOGovUK, @eu_echo + @Refugees are mobilizing the 🌏+ the region on Oct 22 at #RohingyaConf2020. Info https://t.co/nLAtYiaJvm pic.twitter.com/gupKNXbRyA — UNHCR Asia Pacific (@UNHCRAsia) October 15, 2020

