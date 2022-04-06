US Wants India To 'downscale' Russian Military Equipment: 'Purchase Not In Best Interest'

As the Russian war against Ukraine continues, the United States on Tuesday urged India to "downscale" purchase of military equipment from Moscow. Addressing the House Armed Services Committee, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin flagged that Washington did not believe that engagement in such deals are in New Delhi's best interest. Austin's remarks came after India refused to join the international community to slap sanctions on Russia despite its aggressive actions in Ukraine.

"We continue to work with them (India)..to ensure that they understand that it is not in their...we believe that-- it is not in their best interest to continue to invest in Russian (military) equipment," Pentagon chief Llyod Austin said during hearing in the annual defence budget.

Austin stressed that the US expected India to reduce the types of equipment purchased from Russia and look into investing in "types of things that will make us continue to be compatible." He also suggested that the US has a "range of capabilities" that Washington can provide or offer (to India).

It is to mention that Austin was responding to questions by Congressman Joe Wilson, a supporter of India but recently has remained disappointed after India abstained from voting against a resolution that slammed Russia for its occupation of Ukrainian territory. "Gruesomely, our treasured ally India, the world's largest democracy, is choosing to align itself with the Kremlin by choosing Russian weapons systems over American and allied options," Wilson said, as quoted by PTI.

US believes India could refrain from Russian energy imports

Notably, India possesses several Russian-made military types of equipment, including tanks, artillery guns, and missile defence systems. New Delhi is also in an engagement to purchase Russian S-400 air defence systems. The deal has led to a looming threat of US sanctions under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Apart from this, India has also shown interest to purchase Russian oil and other commodities at a discounted rate to meet the country's growing energy needs at a better deal.

Referring to the said prospect, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Monday said that Washington believed that energy imports from Russia at this point are not ideal for New Delhi. "Energy payments are not sanctioned. That's a decision made by each individual country, and we have been very clear that each country is going to make their own choices as we have made the decision and other countries have made the decision to ban energy imports," Psaki said, adding that every country must adhere to the sanctions imposed on Russia.

(Image: AP/PTI)