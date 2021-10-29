US Would Require Israel's Permission To Reopen Consulate In Jerusalem: State Dept

As the status of the two-state solution continues to be uncertain, a top American official has said that the US would require Israeli permission to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem. While the contested city has traditionally served as Washington’s base to reach out to Palestinians, the US consulate there has been closed since 2019. It is worth noting that soon after US President Joe Biden took charge, he vowed to reopen consulate services for Palestinians in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip as well as West Bank.

On Wednesday, Senator Bill Hagerty testified to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. During the hearing, he questioned Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon on the protocols that Americans would be needed to follow for reopening the consulate in Jerusalem. McKeon replied in affirmative stressing that they would need the consent of the host government to start any diplomatic services on foreign soil.

“Is it your understanding that, under the US and international law, the government of Israel would have to provide its affirmative consent before the United States could open or reopen the US consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, or does the Biden administration believe it can move forward to establish a second US mission in the Israeli capital city of Jerusalem without the consent of the government of Israel?” Hagerty asked.

Conflict over consulate

While Israel captured Jerusalem in 1967, the US Consulate General in the city was established way before it, making it non-exclusive to any side. However, with the formation of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent opening of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, the US consulate in Jerusalem started providing services to ‘stateless’ Palestinians. In 2018, the then US President Donald Trump announced the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, thereby merging it with the Consulate. However, Biden after assuming the presidency announced its reopening.

Israel says it's a 'bad idea'

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, said that opening a consulate in Jerusalem was a “bad idea” and said that the city solely belonged to Israel. It is worth mentioning that the United Nations does not acknowledge the disputed city as Israel’s capital.

“We think it’s a bad idea. Jerusalem is the sovereign capital of Israel and Israel alone, and therefore we don’t think it’s a good idea. We know that the [Biden] administration has a different way of looking at this, but since it is happening in Israel, we are sure they are listening to us very carefully."

(Image: AP)