Uyghur Group Lauds Europe For Recognition Of Human Rights Breaches By China In Xinjiang

The Uyghur community hailed the members of the European Parliament for their recognition of human rights violations by China, which posed a "risk of genocide."

The Uyghur community, the ethnic Turkic group from the autonomous region of Xinjiang, lauded the members of the European Parliament for their recognition of human rights infringements by China. World Uyghur Congress (WUC) lauded the resolution, passed by a majority of the union members, which labelled the breach of human rights in the Xinjiang Autonomous region "a serious risk of genocide." WUC President Dolkun Isa dubbed the move a "wake-up call," adding that the European Parliament leaders have sensed the urgency of the situation.

Dolkun Isa further urged international leaders to "take all measures" in accordance with UN Genocide Convention to end these atrocities, adding that the decree that recognised Beijing's actions in the Xinjiang province as a "crime against humanity" marked a historic appeal for accountability to bring justice to Uyghur people.

"The EU and the member states now must act upon these calls to do everything they can, in cooperation with governments and civil society worldwide to end Uyghur genocide," the WUC President said, as quoted in a press briefing.

 

European Parliament condemns repression of Uyghur community in China

On Thursday, the European Parliament became the tenth country to recognise the repression of the Uyghur community in China. In the resolution endorsed by a majority of members, the leaders acknowledged that the minority groups in China were "victims of brutal measures such as mass deportation, political indoctrination, and family separation, restrictions of religious and cultural freedom, and extensive surveillance." Through the decree, the Parliament urged EU members to take steps to curtail the occurrence of such crimes. It suggested that parliament members must "adopt additional sanctions targetting Chinese high-ranking officials identified in the Xinjiang police files and suspension or the extradition treaties with China and Hong Kong."

The European Parliament also urged the Commission to put forward an import ban on all products produced by forced labour and by Chinese companies listed as exploiting forced labour; it also urges China to engage constructively with the International Labour Organization and to monitor compliance with international standards to overcome forced labour. Finally, MEPs recalled that EU companies operating in non-EU countries must be entirely consistent with international human rights standards and requested an introduction of mandatory human rights due diligence legislation to ensure EU companies take action against human rights breaches.

