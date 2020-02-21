Uyghurs Hope General Public Realise Their Plight Amidst Coronavirus Crackdown

Uyghur rights activist Jewher Ilham, who has been living in exile in the United States has said that the latest crackdown by the Chinese authorities amid the new Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) might make people realise the plight of Uyghurs, who are facing similar if not more restrictions in the Xinjiang province. As per reports, Jewher Ilham is a daughter of jailed Uyghur intellectual Ilham Tohti and she was referring to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities on tens of millions of people in the Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs are in majority.

According to reports, China's Xinjiang region in the northwestern part of the country has faced strict restrictions with little freedom of speech and movement over the years with the authorities detaining thousands of people under what they call a 're-educational program'.

Jewher reportedly compared the current situation in many parts of the country where authorities have issued strict restrictions on movement, with the oppressive methods applied in Xinjiang. Jewher hoped that the crackdown might raise awareness and sympathy among the general Chinese public for the Uyghurs.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per reports, China had issued strict quarantine measures in 12 cities after the deadly Coronavirus first broke out in December last year. Out of the 12 cities, 11 were located in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the contagious disease. Apart from the quarantine, people were faced multiple other restrictions that were preventing them from moving freely in the country.

This has made many furious about the handling of the disease.

The Coronavirus outbreak has claimed than 2,200 lives in the country and has affected over 75,000 people so far. COVID-19 has claimed more lives than its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). According to reports, SARS, which broke out in China in 2002-2003 had claimed more than 774 lives, which is way below the current death toll from COVID-19. According to reports, China on February 13 reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day as 254 people died in Hubei province.

