Uzbekistan Delivers Aid To Afghanistan To Avoid Humanitarian Crisis

The Government of Uzbekistan has delivered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan so as to support Afghan citizens and help them cope with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, and avert a humanitarian catastrophe or food insecurity, according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry. As per Xinhua, the ministry further stated that the relief was delivered in a ceremony held in the Afghan border town of Hairaton. The relief includes groceries, other basic commodities, medication, clothes, as well as footwear.

According to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry's press service, the Taliban's official representative of the interim Afghanistan government, Zabihullah Mujahid had conveyed utmost appreciation to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of Afghan citizens for the considerable attention, assistance, and togetherness shown in these hard times for the nation. Mirziyoyev announced earlier this month that his government was open for talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan and that they had been in regular touch.

Uzbekistan provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

As per the Morning Express website, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that a train of 25 wagons carrying essentials that include foodstuffs, other essential goods, medicines, clothing and footwear, will be dispatched to Afghanistan as part of the humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country. The foreign ministry further stated that the essentials were handed over in the presence of officials from the Afghanistan interim government and was provided by Tora Babalov, the governor of the Uzbek city of Suraksondario, and Ismatoullah Arghachev, the special spokesperson of Uzbekistan in Afghanistan.

The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also stated that the Uzbek government was the first one to react to the Afghan citizens' appeal for assistance. Further, the Morning Express reports that after the transfer ceremony, authorities from Uzbekistan and Afghanistan met to explore ways to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to Ariana News, the 1,300-ton of shipment contained food, medication, and clothing. The supplies will be delivered to Afghans who are in need across the nation. On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided the war-torn Afghanistan with medical essentials and other supplies.

Uzbekistan action on Afghanistan crisis

When the Taliban seized power over the war-torn land of Afghanistan in August, hundreds of Afghans waited anxiously to flee the country, that has been in complete chaos ever since the extremist group took over. During that period, Uzbekistan had declared that its border would be totally obstructed by Afghan refugees. According to CNN, the Uzbek-Afghan border was closed, and no land entries were permitted at the Termez checkpoint.

Yet, on the other hand, as per Human Rights Watch reports, Uzbekistan has assisted Western forces in evacuating millions of at-risk Afghans by enabling aircraft to refuel and individuals to travel to other protected countries. Dozens of Afghan pilots and their family members are being temporarily housed in Uzbekistan after fleeing Afghanistan. These were significant contributions to the evacuation operation.

Image: Pixabay/ AP