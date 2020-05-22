Vande Bharat Mission: 200 Indian Citizens On Their Way Back From Vancouver To Delhi

A total of 200 Indian nationals are on their way back from Vancouver on a special repatriation flight of Air India, as a part of India’s second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. The Delhi-Amritsar aboard repatriation flight AI-1190 is scheduled to land in the national capital at 3:30 am on May 22, Friday.

200 Indian nationals are on the way from Vancouver to Delhi-Amritsar aboard repat flt AI-1190 scheduled to land in Del at 3:30 am on 22nd May. #MissionVandeBharat pic.twitter.com/NoJXkzigQi — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) May 21, 2020

Vande Bharat Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The first phase of the mission was set for 7 days starting from May 7 to rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore, and the US.

In the second phase of the mission, the Indian government is bringing back over 32,000 stranded Indians from 31 countries from May 16 to 22. More countries have been added under the second phase including Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka.

Further, in order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23. Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, are expected to operate.

