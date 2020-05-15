Last Updated:

Vande Bharat Mission: 'Touching Lives, Making A Difference' Says Passenger Flying From NY

As the Vande Bharat mission gears up to start its phase two of operation, here are some of the reactions from the rescued passengers from across the globe

Written By
Ananya Varma
Since May 7, India has been operating one of the largest repartition operations in the world to rescue its citizens stranded abroad amid the pandemic. The Vande Bharat Mission recently completed its phase one over a period of 7 days where it rescued stranded Indians from over 11 countries in 64 flights carrying over 14,800 people. For phase two, more than double the number of flights, that is, 149 flights are ready to take off from May 16. 

While Indians from across the globe have poured in their gratitude towards the Government for conducting the Vande Bharat Mission amid the pandemic, some have shared the difficulties that they are especially facing after being brought back to India where inter-state travel or domestic flights still stand suspended.

Here are some of the reactions

