Vande Bharat Mission: 'Touching Lives, Making A Difference' Says Passenger Flying From NY

Since May 7, India has been operating one of the largest repartition operations in the world to rescue its citizens stranded abroad amid the pandemic. The Vande Bharat Mission recently completed its phase one over a period of 7 days where it rescued stranded Indians from over 11 countries in 64 flights carrying over 14,800 people. For phase two, more than double the number of flights, that is, 149 flights are ready to take off from May 16.

While Indians from across the globe have poured in their gratitude towards the Government for conducting the Vande Bharat Mission amid the pandemic, some have shared the difficulties that they are especially facing after being brought back to India where inter-state travel or domestic flights still stand suspended.

Here are some of the reactions

Vande Bharat mission is really awesome but what about the domestic flights. Please start domestic flights as soon as possible people are stuck and unable to go home. As booking tickets in train is not that simple and easier. Please do any announcements regarding domestic flights. — Harshika Singh (@Harshik51912642) May 15, 2020

Sir everything is going good #VandeBharatMission but let us know when we, who stuck in different cities where no train services started till in other metro cities, when we will reach to our home town.. when you will start flight service?? #resumedomesticflights — Santosh (@santosh43100679) May 15, 2020

