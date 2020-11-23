Venezuela Receives Over 5mn Doses Of Vaccines From UNICEF, President Expresses Gratitude

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on November 22 informed that his country received over five million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio and tetanus from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). While taking to Twitter, Maduro said that Venezuela received the vaccines at the Simon Bolivar International Airport. He also thanked UNICEF and the United Nations system for their support.

Maduro wrote, “We received at the Maiquetía “Simón Bolívar” International Airport, an important shipment with more than 5 million doses of vaccines and medical supplies in the framework of cooperation with UNICEF. Venezuela appreciates the support of UNICEF and the United Nations System”.

Recibimos en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Maiquetía “Simón Bolívar”, un cargamento importante con más de 5 millones de dosis de vacunas e insumos médicos en el marco de la cooperación con la UNICEF. Venezuela agradece el apoyo de la UNICEF y del Sistema de Naciones Unidas. pic.twitter.com/MK7k7aqHBL — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 23, 2020

Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado informed that the recent shipment of supplies includes medicines, medical equipment and vaccines to immunise against diphtheria, polio and tetanus. Alvarado, who participated in reception of the consignment on Sunday, said that the shipment of 32 tonnes is in addition to over 530 tonnes of supplies that Venezuela has already obtained for the COVID-19 care.

According to ANI, as part of the strategies to overcome its economic and commercial blockade, to date, Venezuela has received over 2,115 tonnes of supplies though the bilateral cooperation. Meanwhile, amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the UN body has been providing medical supplies to Venezuela to combat the deadly virus and to support integrated response in the country.

UNICEF’s support amid COVID-19

As per UNICEF's website, the UN body’s support in health, water, sanitation and hygiene in 14 out of 46 priorities sentinel hospitals has been taking place within the framework of the United Nations response plan in Venezuela for the pandemic. UNICEF also supports other facilities, such as other outpatient centres and selected schools, through school feeding activities for 27,000 children daily.

Since the outbreak of the deadly virus, UNICEF has delivered over 700kg of essential medical supplies as well as cleaning supplies and clean water to thousands of people. Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) materials to support COVID-19 prevention in public places, including hospitals and primary health facilities, are being distributed, and support is being provided to national partners involved in the distant learning national education program, the UN body informed.

