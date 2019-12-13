Video Of Emirates A380 Breaks Internet, Makes Hard Landing Due To Storm

A nail-biting video of an Emirates Airbus A380 is going viral on social media after it made a hard landing during a storm in Manchester. The largest passenger aircraft faced crosswinds when it approached the runway at Manchester airport. The flight faced the hard landing because of the Storm Atiyah that laid siege on the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Read: PIA Aircraft Escapes Major Accident As Tyre Bursts While Landing In Pakistan

The hard landing

The dramatic video was shared by AviationUpClose on the video sharing platform YouTube and has since been watched by more than 25,000 people. The hard landing received a lot of praise by netizens as they applauded the commendable skills of the pilot. Some also praised Airbus for making their planes resistible to strong winds.

This is not the first time when a plane made a hard landing. The same YouTube channel captured some other flights making a hard landing during the Storm Atiyah at Manchester airport. A very firm Lufthansa A321 was captured landing at the same airport a few hours later. In November this year, two passenger jets collided at the Frankfurt airport in a heart-wrenching incident, no one was injured in the accident. Over 300 passengers in Pakistan survived a deadly accident after the tyre of a PIA flight burst while landing. The incident took place at Sialkot International Airport where the flight escaped unhurt.

Read: AirAsia Flight Makes Priority Landing At Chennai

Storm Atiyah originated from Ireland and moved towards the south-west and Wales region. The storm led to the metrological department issuing a yellow alert after the winds measured up to 70mph. Christmas events across Ireland were cancelled keeping in mind the high winds. Road, rail, air and ferry transport also faced delays due to the storm.

Read: 2 Jets Collide After Landing In Frankfurt, No One Injured

The storm, however, brought a piece of good news along, as the record for the highest renewable energy production was recorded. Windfarms on Sunday generated more than 16GW of power which is 43.7 per cent of the renewable electricity provided to England against 20.5 per cent of nuclear electricity supplied at the same time.

Read: Mumbai-bound Air India Flight AI 670 Makes Emergency Landing At Raipur

(With inputs from agencies)