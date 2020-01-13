Video Purportedly Shows Iranian Police Opening Fire At Protesters, Watch

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows injured demonstrators who were reportedly shot by Iranian security forces while they were protesting against the Islamic Republic's initial denial that it shot down Ukrainian jetliner. The video show protesters near Azadi Square fleeing as a tear gas canister landed among them after which a woman can also be heard calling out in Farsi. Another video also shows a woman being carried away, leaving a blood trail on the ground while people around her are heard saying that she has been shot by live ammunition in the leg.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Tehran's police chief, General Hossein Rahimi denied that his officers opened fire. He said, “Police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance”. He further added, “Police did not shoot in the gatherings since broad-mindedness and restraint has been agenda of the police forces of the capital”.

According to reports, riot police gathered in Vali-e Asr Square, at Tehran University and other landmarks. Revolutionary Guard members reportedly patrolled the city on motorbikes, plainclothes officers were also out in force. Several Iranians have expressed anger over the downing of the plane and the initial denial from senior officials. Many also mourned the dead, which included several young people who were studying abroad.

Many Iranian artists also expressed their grief and anger. Iran's famed director Masoud Kimiai also withdrew from an upcoming international film festival. Two state TV hosts have also reportedly resigned in protest over the false reporting about the cause of the plane crash. One of Iran's most-famous actress Taraneh Alidoosti took to Instagram and wrote, “We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages”.

Saeed Maroof, the captain of Iran’s national volleyball team, further took on Instagram and wrote, “I wish I could be hopeful that this was the last scene of the show of deceit and lack of wisdom of these incompetents but I still know it is not. He said that despite the qualification of Iran’s national team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of efforts, “there is no energy left in our sad and desperate souls to celebrate.”

Iran's striking confession

The Ukrainian aircraft with 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport. Iran which earlier vehemently denied claims that they mistakenly shot down the jet and accused the United States of 'spreading lies' about intelligence suggesting they did, in a recent turn of events acknowledged that it 'unintentionally' shot down the Ukrainian jetliner. Iran repeatedly refused the claims and called the reports, 'psychological warfare' against Tehran. Ali Abedzadeh, head of country's Civil Aviation Organization called the claims 'illogical rumours' and further said that it is scientifically impossible that a missile could hit the Ukrainian plane.

(With AP inputs)

