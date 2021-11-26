Vietnam: 3 Deaths Reported Due To Side Effects Of Chinese Vaccine Vero Cell

A Vietnamese worker has lost her life after receiving China's Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine shot in Thanh Hoa. It comes just two days after it was reported that in Thanh Hoa two people died after receiving the same vaccine, on 24 November. As per the reports of Vietnamese publication VnExpress, a 30-year-old lady was among a large group of workers at the Kim Viet Shoe Company in Nong Cong District who received the Vero Cell vaccine on Tuesday.

Following their inoculations, many women reported side effects, five of whom were serious enough to be classified as cases of anaphylactic shock, according to the VnExpress. Those five were transported to nearby hospitals, but three of them died on Wednesday. The central province's Department of Health declared the death of two people on Wednesday, 24 November, while the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control revealed the death of the third person on Thursday.

Thanh Hoa General Hospital treating nine people with side effects

Nong Cong District authorities stated that the majority of those who experienced side effects as a result of the shots were between the ages of 25 and 30, according to the Phnom Penh Post. The Thanh Hoa General Hospital is still treating nine people with negative effects. People were vaccinated with the Vero Cell vaccine in Nong Cong District and other Thanh Hoa locales on Tuesday.

The provincial Department of Health has ordered health specialists to investigate the cause and report back to the Ministry of Health for more information. Manufactured by China's Sinopharm, the Vero Cell vaccine was licenced in Vietnam for emergency use in June.

11.7 lakh COVID-19 infections have been documented in Vietnam

Vietnam reported 12,450 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. They were spread over 59 cities and provinces. To date, 11.7 lakh COVID-19 infections have been documented in Vietnam. On Thursday, 5,627 COVID-19 patients recovered completely, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients who have entirely recovered to 942,888 in Vietnam. COVID-19 deaths have increased by 164. Vietnam has given out 114.7 million COVID-19 vaccination shots so far. In total, 39 of the 63 cities and provinces have fully vaccinated 50% of their citizens over the age of 18.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI