Last Updated:

Vietnam Dy PM Directs Ramping Up Customs Clearance With China To Clear Truck Congestion

Vietnam Dy PM assigned ministries, sectors and localities to work with China to speed up customs clearance as thousands of trucks are stranded in border areas.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Vietnam

Image: ANI


As the cargo trucks have been stranded at the border areas, the Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh directed the ministers to ramp up their system with the Chinese government to get 2the roads cleared by the end of this month. According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Dy PM Le Van Thanh on January 9 directed the local authorities, ministers and other departments to actively engage with the Chinese officials to speed up customs clearance before the Lunar New Year. The agency informed that the trucks have been stranded at the border areas due to restricted COVID measures. Apart from COVID restrictions, the cargo trucks are also in a long queue since mid-December. The media report said the absence of technical staff also lead to the blocking of roads at the northern border gates.

Vietnam Dy PM Le Van Thanh directs to ramp up custom clearance 

According to Vietnam +, the latest order has come during a virtual meeting of PM Le Van Thanh with the officials in which he directed at least 3,609 trucks to be cleared within the next twenty days. The report said at least 2,484 have been stranded in the past 10 days. The officials informed that are 2,015 vehicles in Lang Son, and 1,260 vehicles in Quang Ninh, reported Vietnam +.
Thanh asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to continue working with localities, associations and enterprises to promote the processing of agricultural products. He urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to actively implement solutions to expand markets, promote the distribution and domestic consumption.

Transport Minister affirms to transport 80 containers of goods via sea and rail routes

"It is possible to export via rail and sea to China. Particularly for railways, it is possible to transport 80 containers of goods per day into this market, but it must be officially exported and have full records," added Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong affirmed. "If exporting enterprises can meet requirements on procedures and want to switch the transport model for their export goods from land to sea route, the VIMC and logistics enterprises are ready to deploy ships to Quang Ninh and Hai Phong city to transport agricultural products to China," said Le Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Maritimes Corporation (VIMC). "Shipping enterprises are also ready to reduce freight and logistics costs," added Trung.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)

READ | Omicron scare: Bharat Biotech donates 200,000 doses of COVAXIN to Vietnam
READ | EAM S Jaishankar dubs Vietnam as 'key strategic partner' in ASEAN & Indo-Pacific
READ | Vietnam Assembly Chairman hails ties with India based on 'cultural and religious values'
READ | Vietnam asks China to reopen border crossings earliest as trade gets impacted
READ | China shuts supermarkets after COVID traces found in dragon fruit imported from Vietnam
Tags: Vietnam, Le Van Thanh, China
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND