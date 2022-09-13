Vietnam Hails Strong Ties With India; Vows To Boost Cooperation & Set Higher Targets

Vietnam's envoy, on Monday, underscored that the trade relation with India has inflated multiple times due to strong connectivity and added both nations are now focusing on expansion in sectors like electronics, automobiles, computers, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. While speaking during a roundtable session on Bilateral Trade Opportunities between India and Neighbouring countries, Vietnam's Deputy Chief of Mission in India Do Thanh Hai, stressed that both nations should have higher trade targets in several key sectors including electronics and agriculture.

"Trade between India and Vietnam is growing stronger. We should have a higher target. We're optimistic about growth in sectors like electronics, automobiles, computers, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. Trade has been further enhanced by stronger connectivity between the two countries. We also have direct maritime links," the special envoy said.

Notably, the Roundtable session was held in the national capital, New Delhi, on Monday, and was attended by several countries including Myanmar, which has been facing the burnt coup since February last year. The main agenda of the conference was to boost bilateral trade opportunities between India and neighbouring countries and was hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, North East Council.

Myanmar calls to increase trade relations further

Meanwhile, during the conference, the Ambassador of Myanmar to India, Moe Kyaw Aung, also stressed that both countries share good relations in terms of trade but added a lot has to be done to strengthen the ties further. "India and Myanmar enjoy good relations. We've strong cultural ties and share a long land border. A lot has to be done pertaining to trade and investment," Aung said. Besides, the two countries expressed grave concern about the aggressive and expansionist policies of China in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries also shared a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this partnership.

India-Vietnam relation

India and Vietnam, with historical roots in the common struggle for liberation from colonial rule and the national struggle for independence, share traditionally close and cordial bilateral relations. India initially maintained Consulate-level relations with the then North and South Vietnams and later established full diplomatic relations with unified Vietnam on 7 January 1972. Relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of ‘Strategic Partnership’ during the visit of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007. In 2016, during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”.

Image: ANI